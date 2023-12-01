Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited has delivered the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug for Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Group company. Adani Harbour Services Limited & Ocean Sparkle Limited owns around 100 tugs and are the largest tug owner and operator in India.

This is the first tug built in India under the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) promulgated by Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) for promoting shipbuilding industry in India as well as for standardizing tugs in Indian ports.

CSL and Adani Group have also entered into a MoU for development of Green Tugs as part of Green Tug Transition Programme initiated by MoPSW, a press release said.

Sanjay Kumar Kewalramani, Chief Operating Officer, The Adani Harbour Services Limited & Ocean Sparkle Limited and Harikumar A, Chief Executive Officer, UCSL signed the Protocol of Delivery & Acceptance.

The 62T Bollard pull Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs, are primarily intended for Harbour Towing & Ship Assist in Indian ports with firefighting and coastal towing as secondary roles. The vessel is designed in association with Robert Allan Limited, Canada, a globally leading Tug designer.

The tug has an international gross tonnage of less than 500 GT and will accommodate a crew of up to 12 persons. The vessel achieved Static Bollard Pull of more than 62 tonnes. The vessel is built under Indian Flag and classed under Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

UCSL has a healthy order book with 70 tonne Bollard Pull Tugs (2 nos) for Polestar Maritime Limited and 3800 TDW Future Proof Dry Cargo Vessels for Wilson ASA, Norway (6 nos). Deep sea fishing boats for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) are also under construction at the yard.

