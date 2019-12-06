United Airlines’ non-stop Delhi-San Francisco flight opens up more choices for Indian travellers

A happy turn to a health crisis, thanks to a second opinion
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
The start of the United Airlines’ non-stop Delhi-San Francisco and its existing joint venture partnership with Lufthansa Group and Air Canada opens up more choices for travellers between India and the United States, a United Airlines official has said.
“We appreciate the open skies agreement (between India and the United States). It allows us to add services as we just did (by starting the) San Francisco Delhi service. It allows us to capture the full potential. We are also working with our joint venture partners Lufthansa group and Air Canada to provide additional services over Europe including Zurich, Frankfurt and Munich,” Marcel Fuchs, Vice President, International Sales, United Airlines told The Hindu Business Line here on Friday.
The inaugural San Francisco non-stop flight is scheduled to touch down in Delhi early on Saturday morning and will leave at 7.15 on Saturday evening.
Fuchs added, “We have many Indian customers who depart later in the day (after the United flight) and they want to connect over Europe and come back non-stop. We provide the best options for doing this to our customers.”
Harvinder Singh, Country Manager, United Airlines India said that this agreement is a deeper connection and a deeper understanding than Star Alliance. ``From a customer’s perspective you can take any permutation or combination. You can either take United direct to the United States and come back via Frankfurt, Zurich or Munich and that gives a lot of options. This understanding is with Lufthansa group and Air Canada,” Singh said.
Star Alliance is an alliance of global airlines which seeks to enhance cooperation between its members and ensure that the passengers flying on the alliance’s member airlines can travel seamlessly around the world.
United Airlines will operate a daily service between Delhi and San Francisco till March 27 next year, while from March 28 next year till October 23 the flight will be operated three times a week. Fuchs said that this because of combination of seasonality issues and aircraft availability.
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...