United Airlines’ non-stop Delhi-San Francisco flight opens up more choices for Indian travellers

The start of the United Airlines’ non-stop Delhi-San Francisco and its existing joint venture partnership with Lufthansa Group and Air Canada opens up more choices for travellers between India and the United States, a United Airlines official has said.

“We appreciate the open skies agreement (between India and the United States). It allows us to add services as we just did (by starting the) San Francisco Delhi service. It allows us to capture the full potential. We are also working with our joint venture partners Lufthansa group and Air Canada to provide additional services over Europe including Zurich, Frankfurt and Munich,” Marcel Fuchs, Vice President, International Sales, United Airlines told The Hindu Business Line here on Friday.

Inaugural San Francisco non-stop flight

The inaugural San Francisco non-stop flight is scheduled to touch down in Delhi early on Saturday morning and will leave at 7.15 on Saturday evening.

Fuchs added, “We have many Indian customers who depart later in the day (after the United flight) and they want to connect over Europe and come back non-stop. We provide the best options for doing this to our customers.”

Harvinder Singh, Country Manager, United Airlines India said that this agreement is a deeper connection and a deeper understanding than Star Alliance. ``From a customer’s perspective you can take any permutation or combination. You can either take United direct to the United States and come back via Frankfurt, Zurich or Munich and that gives a lot of options. This understanding is with Lufthansa group and Air Canada,” Singh said.

Star Alliance is an alliance of global airlines which seeks to enhance cooperation between its members and ensure that the passengers flying on the alliance’s member airlines can travel seamlessly around the world.

United Airlines will operate a daily service between Delhi and San Francisco till March 27 next year, while from March 28 next year till October 23 the flight will be operated three times a week. Fuchs said that this because of combination of seasonality issues and aircraft availability.