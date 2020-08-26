Use of AI-in-CCTV in transport to detect masks gains traction

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
Transport service providers in the goods and passenger movement space are increasingly relying on cameras with artificial intelligence to ensure that their workers are wearing masks and maintaining social distance as Covid-19 spreads and several locations experience a surge in infections in the backdrop of phased unlocks.
Yolobus, an inter-city bus-service provider for distances involving 8-12 hours’ travel, uses CCTVs to detect masks, apart from spraying disinfectants frequently. “We use CCTVs in buses to track whether all the bus crew and passengers are wearing masks,” Shailesh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yolobus, told BusinessLine. Bus crew also check whether all passengers are sporting masks, provided for free by Yolobus, which has resumed services on half the number of routes now as against March-end. Some of its routes are newer.
Cargo-mover Spoton Logistics is installing an algorithm in its CCTV cameras at its loading and unloading locations to ensure that the workers use masks and maintain social distance. Spoton Logistics MD and CEO Abhik Mitra said that they are resorting to visual analytics and algorithm in over 300 locations as ensuring social distance becomes tough to track 24x7. Besides arming staff with sanitisers and thermometers, Spoton uses pulse oximeters at its loading and unloading sites, where the company has deployed extra workers from local areas as some of its workers from the migrant community had not returned.
Cab aggregator Uber, which uses AI globally to verify whether its drivers have masks on, relies on technology in India to verify their masks, apart from asking them to click a selfie. Also, to make both drivers and passengers safe from each other, it is putting plastic screens covering the drivers in 20,000 taxis and plastic screens in 1,00,000 autorickshaws.
Meanwhile, railway stations are installing CCTVs with features to detect temperature, mask and social distancing. Vehant Technologies, which has Indian Railways as its customer, has developed an AI-based software that captures temperature and mask using CCTVs. Vehant’s AI-cum-CCTV based software that captures temperatures, masks on a real time basis and social distancing are in use in railway stations including Raipur, Bilaspur and Guwahati, according to Kapil Bardeja, the company’s CEO and co-founder. Bardeja estimates the market for CCTVs with temperature and mask-detecting features in India to be around 10,000 locations, of which 30-35 per cent of sites are railway stations, bus terminals and airports.
Globally, several countries are using cameras to detect masks in public transport spaces. France, for instance, has provided AI-based software in the CCTV cameras to check whether people are using masks in metro rail stations in Paris and buses in Cannes post Covid-19. China has installed AI-based cameras in Beijing metro rail to detect masks. Some of these algorithms, which have facial recognition capacity, have also sparked privacy concerns.
The mass transit authority in New York has reached out to Apple asking it to upgrade iPhone’s AI-based facial recognition features of half masked-people to ensure that people in trains and buses do not remove their masks to unlock mobile.
Business for Indian companies in the space have improved now, since India has limited the market for products imported from China, with Hikvision — one such Chinese player — reportedly red-flagged. Fortune Business Insights, a research firm, projects the global AI-based fever camera detection market to be $1.28 billion in 2020.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...