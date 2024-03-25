VAAN Electric Moto, an Indian lifestyle e-mobility startup, has announced its partnership as the official E-Mobility Partner of the Kerala Blasters Football Club.

The collaboration marks a pioneering union between green technology and sports excellence, ushering in a new era of sustainable mobility within the sporting community.

To commemorate the alliance, Ivan Vukomanović, the coach of Kerala Blasters FC has launched the innovative electric mountain bike ‘Stelvio’. VAAN has appointed Ivan Vukomanović as the brand ambassador of the company.

The event also witnessed the debut of the Kerala Blasters 10th Anniversary limited edition ‘Blasters Edition’ mountain bike, unveiled by the team’s prominent players, including Milos Drincic, Danish Farooq, and Daisuke Sakai.

Both the bikes Stelvio and Blasters Edition are priced at ₹94,500 and ₹99,000 respectively.

The collaboration aims to introduce the immense potential of sustainable mobility in action, said Jithu Sukumaran Nair, Founder & CEO of VAAN Electric Moto Pvt Ltd.

Vaan will be launching its centre motor version with superior specs for the European and US market by May 2024. The company is a working on an entry level electric cycle for the Indian market to take on the mass crowd to benefit daily commuters.