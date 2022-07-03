hamburger

Vikas Narwal appointed as the new Deputy Chairman of Cochin Port Authority 

BL Kochi Bureau | July 3 | Updated on: Jul 03, 2022
He was the Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board

Vikas Narwal has assumed charge as the Deputy Chairman of Cochin Port Authority. He was the Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had appointed Vikas Narwal, a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer as the Deputy Chairman of Cochin Port Authority for a five-year term.

Narwal is a graduate of Nautical Science from TS Chanakya. He worked in the shipping sector from 2002 to 2008 as a Nautical officer under Seaarland Shipping Management Pvt. Ltd. before joining the Indian Administrative Service.

As an IAS officer, he has been Collector in three districts in Madhya Pradesh. He also served as Managing Director in MP State Civil Supplies Corporation. During his assignment as Managing Director, MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, he was instrumental in launching Smart Metering Project on a major scale in Indore city.

July 03, 2022
