Vistara will be ramping up its presence at London Heathrow, with direct, 5x weekly flights between Mumbai and London from starting June 1.

Vistara will operate its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring a three-class configuration, on the route as it enhances connectivity between India and the UK. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app and through travel agents.

Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara, said: “We are delighted to announce Mumbai-London as our fourth route to Europe after connecting Frankfurt, Paris and London with Delhi. The launch of this new route is also a reflection of our customers’ growing preference for Vistara, for travel between India and the UK. This additional gateway also offers our customers more options and flexibility with their travel itineraries while choosing to fly the country’s most loved airline. We look forward to further expanding our presence in Europe, especially with more wide-body aircraft joining our fleet in the coming months.”

The airline will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

It recently started direct, 5x weekly flights between Mumbai and Mauritius. Mauritius is the 15th international destination, and the first in Africa, that Vistara has added to its growing network. The airline has deployed its recently inducted A321LR aircraft with a three-class configuration, as it becomes the only carrier to offer customers the choice of Premium Economy cabin in addition to Business and Economy Class, on this route.

It recently became India’s first carrier to operate a wide-body aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a long-haul route.