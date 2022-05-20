Vistara announces direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities

Vistara, a full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has announced direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities.

The airline inaugurated the direct daily flights between Delhi and Coimbatore. It also announced starting daily direct service on the Mumbai-Coimbatore route from May 27, and double the daily flights on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore route starting June 3.

“The launch of daily direct flights to Coimbatore from three metro cities, at very convenient departure and arrival timings, is an important step towards offering more connections to our customers and densifying our domestic network,” Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara, said in a statement.

“With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce, besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travellers are increasingly flying to, giving us the opportunity to offer them our award-winning services on these routes too,” he added.