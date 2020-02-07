Logistics

Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.

Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer of Vistara, said, “With its close proximity to several of India’s most-visited tourist destinations, Dehradun is the gateway to the state of Uttarakhand. Over the past decade, the city has seen tremendous upswing in economic growth following the establishment of software technology parks and SEZs.”

Bookings for the Delhi-Dehradun route have been opened from Friday with introductory all-inclusive one-way fares starting at ₹2,499 in economy class, ₹4,699 in premium economy and ₹12,299 in business class.

