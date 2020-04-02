Western Railway to run special train for parcels between Ahmedabad and Chennai

Western Railway will run one more pair of parcel special trains between Kankaria in Ahmedabad and MGR Chennai Central, carrying essential commodities.

Earlier, three timetabled parcel express trains planned by Western Railway departed on March 31 from Kankaria to Sankrail goods terminal in West Bengal; on April 1 from Bandra Terminus to Ludhiana and, on Thursday, from Karambeli in Gujarat to Changsari in Assam.

All efforts are being made by Western Railway to ensure the regular supply of essential commodities across all parts of the country through its freight trains.

To mitigate the difficulties to a certain extent, one more parcel special rake has been planned to run between Kankaria and Chennai Central. This train will run on April 5 as Train No 00907 Kankaria-Chennai Central and depart from Kankaria at 20.00 hrs to reach Chennai Central at 12.00 hrs on April 7.

Similarly, in the return direction, Train No 00908 will leave Chennai Central on April 7 at 22.00 hrs to reach Kankaria at 12.50 hrs on April 9. The train will halt at Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijaywada Jn, Nellore and Gudur Junction, says a Western Railway press release.

With the addition of the train between Kankaria and Chennai Central, there will be a total of 18 trips between March 31 and April 15. The parcel express trains carry commodities such as milk product, edible oil, spices, groceries and biscuits and dry grass, the release said.