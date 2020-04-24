WheelsEye launches online portal for truck driver amidst Covid-19 pandemic

WheelsEye, a startup focused on empowering truck owners, has launched Truck Maalik Sahayata Kendra. It is an online portal aimed at empowering fleet owners and truck drivers by delivering news and policy-related announcements concerning the transportation industry to them, as per the company’s official release.

The company mentioned that the free to use portal is available in 8 regional languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, among others, while more are being added to the list.

The logistics company informed that the online portal could be accessed by truck owners and drivers stranded on the highways to locate the nearest government authorized and private food & shelter centres at more than 2000 locations across India. Users can also search for the nearest maintenance workshops and repair centres authorized by the government on account of the mandated lockdown.

Sonesh Jain, a core team member and EIR at WheelsEye, who is leading this initiative stated in the official release: “We decided to step up and use the resources, reach, and knowledge that is already at our disposal and packages them into a platform to support truckers and the industry in general. We spoke to thousands of truckers and found that while their businesses are affected, there is also a widespread lack of awareness around what the government is already doing to support the transportation industry.”

He added that the idea here is to support the industry by solving the problems that they are facing on the ground such as EMI issues, food, and shelter related issues, curbing fake news, awareness around industry-friendly policies among others. “As a logistics brand at the forefront of redefining the country’s transportation ecosystem, WheelsEye stepped into the fray to address the emerging challenges by extending online support,” he noted.

Truckers can also reach a dedicated helpline on +91 9990033455 all seven days a week and resolve their problems with WheelsEye.

The company claimed that within 20 days of launch, the portal had garnered 2 million+ page views benefiting 2Lakh+ people already.