WheelsEye launches online portal for truck driver amidst Covid-19 pandemic

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
WheelsEye, a startup focused on empowering truck owners, has launched Truck Maalik Sahayata Kendra. It is an online portal aimed at empowering fleet owners and truck drivers by delivering news and policy-related announcements concerning the transportation industry to them, as per the company’s official release.
The company mentioned that the free to use portal is available in 8 regional languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, among others, while more are being added to the list.
The logistics company informed that the online portal could be accessed by truck owners and drivers stranded on the highways to locate the nearest government authorized and private food & shelter centres at more than 2000 locations across India. Users can also search for the nearest maintenance workshops and repair centres authorized by the government on account of the mandated lockdown.
Sonesh Jain, a core team member and EIR at WheelsEye, who is leading this initiative stated in the official release: “We decided to step up and use the resources, reach, and knowledge that is already at our disposal and packages them into a platform to support truckers and the industry in general. We spoke to thousands of truckers and found that while their businesses are affected, there is also a widespread lack of awareness around what the government is already doing to support the transportation industry.”
He added that the idea here is to support the industry by solving the problems that they are facing on the ground such as EMI issues, food, and shelter related issues, curbing fake news, awareness around industry-friendly policies among others. “As a logistics brand at the forefront of redefining the country’s transportation ecosystem, WheelsEye stepped into the fray to address the emerging challenges by extending online support,” he noted.
Truckers can also reach a dedicated helpline on +91 9990033455 all seven days a week and resolve their problems with WheelsEye.
The company claimed that within 20 days of launch, the portal had garnered 2 million+ page views benefiting 2Lakh+ people already.
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...