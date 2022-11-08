Wilhelmsen Ship Management has announced it would increase its pool of Indian seafarers to support itsplans for 60 per cent fleet growth over the next five years.

The company established its Mumbai operations in 1975 and currently over 2,500, or 30 per cent, of its seafarers are Indian. To infuse diversity, equity and inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated industry, the company ensures that female cadets make up 4 per cent of its yearly recruitments.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets reducing emissions by 50 per cent by 2050 through the use of low- or zero-emission shipping fuels such as LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.

Carl Schou, CEO and President, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, said the company’s training centre in Mumbai would equip its Indian seafarers to handle ships powered by such new technology.

The training centre, established in 1998, offers international certified courses, including DGS-approved courses.

“Globally, seafarer shortage has always been a challenge for the shipping industry. To address this, Wilhelmsen has been increasing its cadet programme intake by 24 per cent yearly, on average, for the past five years. We are also working to create a sustainable pipeline of future officers by creating more junior officers’ positions onboard,” Schou added.