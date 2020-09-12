Logistics

Will suspend flight for two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it: DGCA

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 12, 2020 Published on September 12, 2020

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it. The DGCA asked IndiGo on Friday to take “appropriate action” after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline’s Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday’s flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Saturday said, “It has been decided that from now on, incase any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident).”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 12, 2020
DGCA
photography
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.