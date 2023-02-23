Just like the racy tagline ‘Fill it, shut it, forget it’, the recently-launched Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Eway) successfully targets electric vehicle (EV) owners’ range anxiety with a reassuring post-script — they need not worry while planning for longer routes any more!

Range anxiety has always been a concern for motorists and it is one of the primary factors making consumers sceptical about buying an EV. This is especially true for first-time buyers who want a vehicle for inter-city travel.

The Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Eway is a test of the government’s promised charging infrastructure on the highways. This stretch passes the test with flying colours.

Fast-charging slots

There are at least a dozen dedicated slots built on both sides of this 246-km stretch. Each slot has charging infrastructure installed with the petrol station (right now run by Indian Oil Corporation).

So, while you have a cup of coffee or a light meal at one of these amenities, your EV can simultaneously recharge. The best part about these fast chargers is that they can charge back your EV by up to 60-80 per cent, thus giving you peace of mind.

94 wayside amenities are being developed which will include traveller facilities such as restaurants, dormitories, hospitals, food courts, fuel stations etc. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

So, once this Eway is fully functional in the next few months, one can actually plan a trip from Delhi to Mumbai in an EV with absolutely no worries about the range or charging facilities on the move. The whole stretch till Mumbai totals around 1,400 km and most of the EVs now claim to give 500-plus km of range. So one may need to stop thrice to recharge his/her EV till Mumbai on the dedicated spot marked for them.

The newly-inaugurated stretch has already started seeing some auto enthusiasts driving along the route.

“We have just come to experience the highway this morning, and will go back after touching Jaipur in the afternoon. The view is really nice with the greenery around. We would love to see more greenery in the rainy season. We will surely come back once it rains and cover the longer stretch beyond Jaipur,” said Rachna (name changed on request) who came along with her friends from Delhi to experience a drive on the Eway in her new SUV.

Better mileage

So, not only the EVs, but for any other fuel-powered vehicles, the Eway will give better mileage as one does not have to change gears or press the brake often during their journey.

Going forward, since this Eway is promoting green highways with dust-free environment and plantations across the route, more infrastructure like CNG pumps for both private as well as commercial vehicles would come up.