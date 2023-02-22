ADVERTISEMENT
By Kamal Narang
The iconic 1,386-km-long India’s largest expressway is a serious attempt to transform Asia’s third largest economy.
People taking selfie on the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Construction work across the the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is on.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opened for the Deli-Dausa section.
No spill shows how smooth the Highway was on 22 February 2023
The expressway is critical to India’s next phase of growth
This initiative could cut CO2 emissions by 850 million kg.
EV Charging Station on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
The expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by half to just 12 hours
Such large-scale cross-country road projects are a serious attempt to remodel the logistics and transport sector.