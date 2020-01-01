Economy

LPG price hiked by around ₹20/cylinder across India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Jet fuel price increased by 2.66 per cent

Consumers will have to shell out more for cooking gas, as the price of LPG was hiked by around ₹20 a cylinder across the country on Wednesday.

According to IndianOil, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost ₹714 in Delhi, ₹19 more than its price in December 2019. In Mumbai, too, LPG is now costlier by ₹19 a cylinder.

In Kolkata and Chennai, domestic LPG is costlier by ₹21.5 and ₹20 per cylinder, respectively.

However, subsidised LPG, for consumers with a taxable income below ₹10 lakh per annum, will remain ₹490-500 a cylinder. The price increase for these consumers will be absorbed by the Centre through a direct benefit transfer of subsidy.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been hiked across metros, by an average of ₹1,713.56/kl. The hike is around 2.66 per cent across the cities.

