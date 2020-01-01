LPG price hiked by around ₹20/cylinder across India

Consumers will have to shell out more for cooking gas, as the price of LPG was hiked by around ₹20 a cylinder across the country on Wednesday.

According to IndianOil, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost ₹714 in Delhi, ₹19 more than its price in December 2019. In Mumbai, too, LPG is now costlier by ₹19 a cylinder.

In Kolkata and Chennai, domestic LPG is costlier by ₹21.5 and ₹20 per cylinder, respectively.

However, subsidised LPG, for consumers with a taxable income below ₹10 lakh per annum, will remain ₹490-500 a cylinder. The price increase for these consumers will be absorbed by the Centre through a direct benefit transfer of subsidy.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been hiked across metros, by an average of ₹1,713.56/kl. The hike is around 2.66 per cent across the cities.