LPG transporters put strike call on hold

Tamil Nadu’s bulk LPG transporters have decided not to go ahead with a strike, planned to start from Monday, after an association representing the transporters and oil marketing companies agreed to resolve a dispute over a tender through a mediator. This was conveyed by counsels of the two sides to the Madras High Court when the issue came up for hearing before Justice PD Audikesavalu.

Namakkal-based Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners’ Association had threatened to go on a strike demanding job orders for around 600 tankers from the oil marketing companies. They claimed that a new tender floated in January 2018 would leave 600 trucks unused.

Typically, the vehicles are purchased after discussions with the oil majors to get an idea of the demand. While the same practice was followed, the new tender had left around 600 trucks idle due to lower demand, said an LPG tanker owner.

Uninterrupted supply

To ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG products, oil marketing majors Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum approached the Madras High Court, seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu Commissioner of Civil Supplies and the Director-General of Police to invoke the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Senior counsels — ARL Sunderesan for the oil majors and NGR Prasad for the LPG transport association — suggested that the matter be resolved through mediation. Both parties also agreed that till the mediation was completed, the strike call would be put on hold.

Thereafter, Justice Audikesavalu named Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, a former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, as the mediator and scheduled the mediation for July 3. He posted the matter after two weeks.