Major consumer durable firms suspend manufacturing operations as 75 districts come under lockdown

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
With nearly 75 districts under lockdown as the Central and State governments are stepping up efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, leading consumer durable firms have decided to temporary suspend operations of their plants in line with the government directive.
Kamal Nandi, Business Head & EVP, Godrej Appliances, said, “In view of the Covid-19 outbreak and keeping in mind the interest of the health, safety and well being of our employees, their families and community at large, as a preventive steps, we at Godrej Appliances have decided to suspend manufacturing operations at both factory locations in Mohali and Shirwal and all operations from offices, branches and warehouses with effect from midnight of March 22 until midnight of March 31.”
A spokesperson for Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, we aim to comply with all government orders and the safety of our employees and citizens at large is of paramount importance to us. In line with the current scenario, Panasonic India has taken a call to close production at our factory unit at Jhajjar temporarily. We will keep reviewing the situation for any further actions.”
A spokesperson for LG India said that the company’s factory at Greater Noida is shut till March 25 and the Pune factory is shut till March 31. Havells India’s spokesperson too said that plants in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana have suspended operations.
Most of these consumer durable companies have their manufacturing plants located in the districts that have been put under lockdown by the government. State governments have issued orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts that have confirmed Covid-19 cases or casualties. The districts where lockdown was announced are across various States that include West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu , Delhi, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
“At Samsung, health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations in Noida and have asked our employees at our sales, marketing and R&D offices across India to work from home,” the company said in a statement.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...