Major consumer durable firms suspend manufacturing operations as 75 districts come under lockdown

With nearly 75 districts under lockdown as the Central and State governments are stepping up efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, leading consumer durable firms have decided to temporary suspend operations of their plants in line with the government directive.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head & EVP, Godrej Appliances, said, “In view of the Covid-19 outbreak and keeping in mind the interest of the health, safety and well being of our employees, their families and community at large, as a preventive steps, we at Godrej Appliances have decided to suspend manufacturing operations at both factory locations in Mohali and Shirwal and all operations from offices, branches and warehouses with effect from midnight of March 22 until midnight of March 31.”

A spokesperson for Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, we aim to comply with all government orders and the safety of our employees and citizens at large is of paramount importance to us. In line with the current scenario, Panasonic India has taken a call to close production at our factory unit at Jhajjar temporarily. We will keep reviewing the situation for any further actions.”

A spokesperson for LG India said that the company’s factory at Greater Noida is shut till March 25 and the Pune factory is shut till March 31. Havells India’s spokesperson too said that plants in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana have suspended operations.

Across States

Most of these consumer durable companies have their manufacturing plants located in the districts that have been put under lockdown by the government. State governments have issued orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts that have confirmed Covid-19 cases or casualties. The districts where lockdown was announced are across various States that include West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu , Delhi, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

“At Samsung, health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations in Noida and have asked our employees at our sales, marketing and R&D offices across India to work from home,” the company said in a statement.