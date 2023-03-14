It’s a bad news for the industry as Supreme Court has held that mere production of invoice and cheque payment is insufficient to claim ITC (Input Tax Credit) under the GST (Goods & Services Tax).

“In absence of any further cogent material like furnishing the name and address of the selling dealer, details of the vehicle which has delivered the goods, payment of freight charges, acknowledgement of taking delivery of goods, tax invoices and payment particulars etc. and the actual physical movement of the goods by producing the cogent materials, the Assessing Officer was absolutely justified in denying the ITC, which was confirmed by the first Appellate Authority,” a division bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said while quashing order by the High Court and second Appellate Authority and allowing the appeal by the Karnataka State government.

Ecom Gill Coffee case

The matter involves Ecom Gill Coffee Trading Private Limited as a respondent. Initially, the Assessing Officer doubted the genuineness of the transactions and the purchases made from the respective dealers and denied the ITC. The findings of fact recorded by the Assessing Officer came to be confirmed by the first Appellate Authority. However, the second Appellate Authority and the High Court have allowed the ITC, by observing that as the purchasing dealers produced the invoices issued by the respective dealers and in some cases, making the payment through cheques, the Assessing Officer was not justified in denying the ITC. Aggrieved by this, State government moved to the Apex Court.

After perusing the facts presented and arguments made, the division bench of the Apex Court observed that mere production of the invoices or the payment made by cheques is not enough and cannot be said to be discharging the burden of proof cast under section 70 of the KVAT Act, 2003. “The dealer claiming ITC has to prove beyond doubt the actual transaction which can be proved by furnishing the name and address of the selling dealer, details of the vehicle which has delivered the goods, payment of freight charges, acknowledgement of taking delivery of goods, tax invoices and payment particulars etc,” it said

It also said that if a dealer claims ITC on purchases, he will have to prove and establish the actual physical movement of goods, genuineness of transactions by furnishing the details referred above and mere production of tax invoices would not be sufficient to claim ITC. In fact, “the genuineness of the transaction has to be proved as the burden to prove the genuineness of transaction as per section 70 of the KVAT Act, 2003 would be upon the purchasing dealer,” the bench said.

Reactions

Commenting on the ruling, Prateek Bansal, Tax Partner with White and Brief - Advocates & Solicitors, says the present Supreme Court judgement appears to look beyond the statutorily prescribed four-corners of availing ITC and thus, casts an onerous burden on a bonafide purchaser, whether or not he is in default. This decision does not account for any default on the part of the seller or any consequent recovery proceedings. “It will have large implications on the pending VAT assessments and appellate proceedings across the country,” he said.

Further, taking cue from SC ruling, he said that the GST assesses/purchaser may now be required to prove (with cogent evidences) that there was actual receipt of goods/services, and that the subject tax has been paid to the Government at all levels of supply chain so as to avail ITC under Section 16 of the CGST Act. “It is thus critical that an undertaking-cum- indemnity be taken by the purchasers from the sellers regarding payment of taxes and filing of returns by the said seller, besides maintaining appropriate documentation/records in respect of the supply,” he said.