Economy

Ministers from 29 countries attend second International Solar Alliance Summit 

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

Ministerial delegations of 29 countries attended the second International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit on Thursday.

An official statement said that delegations from 78 countries are participating in the Assembly.

Invitations were sent to all 193 United Nation member countries to participate in the ISA summit. Two countries, Eritrea and St. Kitts & Nevis signed the ISA framework agreement taking the total number of signatories to 83.

