Ministers speak in different voices on petrol, diesel price increase

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the 12th straight day across the country breaching previous highs. In the less than a fortnight, the price of petrol went up by ₹3.2 paise per litre to ₹77.83 a litre in Delhi. The price of diesel rose by ₹2.82 to ₹68.75 a litre in the National Capital during the same period.

Prices of both auto fuels have steadily risen since May 13 and the price rise coincides with culmination of Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The Government arms appear to be dodging sustained volleys from the Opposition and consumers reeling under the burden of record-high fuel prices. While one arm assures that a long-term solution is being worked upon, the other says that an immediate solution is in the offing. But none are committing to the kind or quantum of relief that the consumers will get.

On Wednesday, after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said: “The government is keen that instead of having an ad hoc measure, it may be desirable to have a long-term view which addresses not only the volatility but also takes care of the unnecessary ambiguity arising out of frequent ups and downs. That process is underway.”

But on Thursday, speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said an immediate solution may be in the offing.