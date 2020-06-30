Ministry launches online portal for MSME registration

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Tuesday launched a new portal for MSME registration. The new process of classification and registration of enterprises starts on July 1.

“The MSME registration process is fully online, paperless and based on self-declaration. No documents or proof are required to be uploaded for registering an MSME,” said an official release.

The portal guides entrepreneurs step by step as to what they should know and what they should do.

After completion of the registration process, an ‘Udyam Registration’ Certificate will be issued. This certificate will have a dynamic QR Code from which the webpage on the portal and details about the enterprise can be accessed, the release added.

The Ministry also clarified that except this portal (www.udyamregistration.gov.in) and the government’s Single Window Facilitation System, no other private online or offline system, service, agency or person is authorised or entitled to do MSME registration or undertake any activity related to the process.

“No enterprise is supposed to file for more than one Udyam Registration. However, any number of activities including manufacturing or service or both may be specified or added in one registration,” the official release added.

The registration process is free.