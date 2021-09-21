Modi-Biden to discuss defence, trade, clean energy, Afghanistan

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss a wide range of topics with the US President Joe Biden including bilateral issues, trade and investment ties, defence and security partnerships and clean energy in Washington on Friday. The two will also exchange views on the Afghanistan crisis.
“PM Modi and President Biden will review India-US relations and ways to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership, among others, “ said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at a press briefing on Tuesday.
Modi will lead a high-level delegation to the US, comprising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Shringla and some other senior officials, on the five-day official visit.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet top CEOs from the US, who are interested in entering or expanding their presence in India, during his visit. Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to be on the list of American CEOs who Modi will meet, according to reports, but his name was not confirmed by Shringla who said that a confirmed list of participants would be circulated once the PM was in Washington.
Bilateral meetings will also take place between Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison around the first in-person meeting of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders on September 24. Leaders from the four countries are expected to discuss progress in the Quad vaccine initiative under which efforts are on to provide 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to South Asian countries by 2022.
A formal interaction between Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris has also been scheduled, Shringla said. Modi will also participate in the Covid-19 Global Summit hosted by Biden on September 22 before his bilateral meeting with the US President.
From Washington, Modi will travel to New York to address the UN General Assembly on September 25. The PM is expected to talk about reform of the UN and how the desired objectives could be secured.
