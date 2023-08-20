Highlighting the importance of providing professional guidance for budding enterprises, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Kerala, P Rajeev has said through the launch of the ‘MSME Helpdesk’ the government will ensure stability and sustainability of enterprises by offering them exclusive financial services.

Rajeev was speaking at the State-level inauguration of the ‘MSME Helpdesk,’ a joint initiative of the Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC), and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Kerala Chapter.

The Minister also inaugurated the one-day Tax Audit seminar for chartered accountants on the occasion.

The helpdesk services will be available on the first Saturday of every month from September 2 between 11 am and 1 pm. Firming up the partnership, DIC signed an MoU with ICAI, the world’s second-largest professional body of chartered accountants, in April this year.

Noting that DIC and ICAI will work as a team, Rajeev said the department is planning to create a favourable ecosystem for the growth of industries by roping in professional bodies like ICAI and new enterprises together to effectively leverage their expertise and service.

Also read: Exporters stay away from Kochi auctions as orders decline

Rajeev noted that the government has identified 22 specific sectors in the new Industrial Policy in its efforts to give an impetus to the growth of the industrial sector.

Director of Industries and Commerce, S Harikishore, said the ‘MSME Helpdesk’ will facilitate the services of experts in finance, tax, and audit to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), besides updating entrepreneurs with all information and providing expertise to develop their ideas into a full-scale ventures.

Entrepreneurs will get services and advice on topics including taxation and availing loans. A special officer from DIC will be deployed at the helpdesk to brief them about government subsidies and other facilitations, Harikishore said.

Entrepreneurs can avail services of the ‘MSME Helpdesk’ free of cost from the nine regional offices of ICAI situated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur on the first Saturday of every month.

The helpdesk will have the presence of an official from the DIC and a chartered accountant from the ICAI Chapter to give a comprehensive service on matters including business structuring, taxation, and DPR preparation for availing loans to entrepreneurs. The government official will also provide details regarding government subsidy and facilitation licence.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit