Multi-national e-commerce firms flouting FDI norms: CAIT

BL New Delhi Bureau | March 15 | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT

Traders association releases white paper reiterating concerns about certain companies indulging in malpractices

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday alleged that a few of the multinational e-commerce entities with a “heavy arsenal of funding” are attempting to to flout foreign direct investment norms under the guise of complex business structures.

The traders association released a white paper on Tuesday reiterating concerns about practices of deep discounting, private labels and unfair use of data to gain unfair advantage by certain e-commerce firms. It alleged that these e-commerce entities structure their relationships as marketplaces with sellers in such a way that they are in a position to control either the seller on their platform or the inventory and escape the scrutiny of the enforcement agencies.

‘Anti-competitive conduct’

“Under the guise of such control or ownership over sellers, the issue also permeates from being a mere FDI Policy violation to also being an anti-competitive conduct. The mitigating measures and strict action for enforcement of the law in letter and spirit are of paramount importance. Otherwise, the FDI policy on e-commerce would fail in its very objective of catering to the interests of domestic manufacturers, traders, sellers, MSMEs, start- ups and creation of a level playing field in retail,” the white paper by CAIT stated.

It added that since inventory-based e-commerce is nothing but operating a multi-brand retail store through the electronic means, no FDI has been allowed in such a model of e-commerce under the FDI policy. “However, to enable the proliferation of technology that can help MSMEs and kiranas, 100 per cent FDI through automatic route has been allowed to setup e-commerce marketplace platform with a caveat that any entity operating such technology platform will not own/control inventory of any seller on the platform as that will be tantamount to operation of multi-brand retail trading,” CAIT stated adding that a few multi-national e-commerce entities are flouting these rules.

Policy needs to be inclusive

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said, “We have examined in detail how the conduct of the e-commerce platforms have an effect not only on the sellers, but on other major stakeholders-manufacturers and consumers-as well. We believe it is important to ensure that e-commerce platforms remain neutral and failure to ensure fairness in conduct of e-commerce platforms will lead to a situation where only a handful of large platforms will be able to take advantage of the digital boon, while several other stakeholders would be left out. Therefore, the e-commerce policy needs to be inclusive and must ensure collective growth.”

Published on March 15, 2022
e commerce policy

