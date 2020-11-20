National Digital Health Mission set for countrywide rollout: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The National Digital Health Mission will soon be ready for a nationwide rollout, said Indu Bhushan, Chairman, National Health Authority and CEO of Ayushman Bharat.

Speaking at the Bangalore Tech Summit 2020, Indu Bhushan said the digital health mission has been launched in six Union Territories of the country and is soon set for an all-India launch. “Healthcare sector is emerging as one of the largest sectors in India as the country is on the threshold of becoming a digital health nation.

The mission of the new digital health programme is to provide for access and affordable medical health facilities to the citizens.”

Bhushan said around 500 million people were covered under the Ayushman Bharat Universal Health Insurance scheme in the last one year. Under the insurance scheme, a health coverage up to ₹5 lakh per household has also been provided across 24,000 networked hospitals. Also, ₹17,000 crore was spent to cover the treatment of 1.4 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

According to him, given its scale of operation of the scheme, Ayushman Bharat is a 100 per cent transaction-based model that runs on robust IT systems without compromising on security and privacy. The IT framework is further being strengthened and made scalable as the country gets ready to go in for the National Digital Health Mission.