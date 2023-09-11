To strengthen the collaboration between the Netherlands and India, stakeholders from both countries have jointly signed 27 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), with a special focus on areas such as sustainable food systems, key enabling technologies and medical technology.

Many of these agreements are the culmination of contacts that were established during the State visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in 2019.

During a one-day visit to the city, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, also inaugurated an economic mission involving over sixty Dutch companies and educational institutions. This mission had a strong focus on three pivotal themes: essential enabling technologies, medical technology, and sustainable food systems.

The robust economic ties between both nations were further underscored during FY23, when India’s trade surplus with the Netherlands experienced a substantial increase. It surged from $8 billion in the preceding year to $13 billion, consequently positioning the Netherlands as India’s third-largest export partner for the year, trailing only behind the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Dutch investments

According to Ingrid Thijssen, President of the Confederation of the Netherlands Industry and Employers ( VNO-NCW), these agreements underlined the mutual commitment of both nations to collaborate and advance in various domains. “The MoUs focus on collaboration in semiconductors, cloud computing, sustainable agriculture, research and development in greenhouses, and technology development in food processing for the affordable healthcare sector,” she added.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also extended an invitation to Dutch businesses to invest in Karnataka with the goal of strengthening ties and exploring fresh avenues for growth, all in a bid to foster stronger economic bonds. “Karnataka is committed to fostering stronger economic bonds with the Netherlands as part of its broader strategy to enhance global engagement and promote economic development within the State,” he said.

Furthermore, Karnataka is home to 9 per cent of Dutch investments in India and shares many similarities across major industries. “The State is eager to attract Dutch investments in sectors such as AI, technology, agriculture, renewable energy, and healthcare,” he added.

Presently, India hosts an impressive contingent of over 200 Dutch companies, including industry giants like Philips, NXP, and many others.