New portal to issue online defence clearances for energy sector launched

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

A new web portal to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) for power projects and Research Survey Exploration Exploitation (RSEE) activities in the Indian Territorial Waters (TW) and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) gives security clearances to various private/Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)/Government organisations for power/wind/solar projects in areas nearby defence installations and also RSEE activities in the Indian TW and EEZ for applications received through different Ministries like Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Shipping, Director General of Hydrocarbons, among others, an official statement said.

“To ensure ease of business and transparency in issuing NOC for such projects, the Ministry has developed the online application portal with the assistance of National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) and National Informatics Centre (NIC),” the statement added.

The address for the new online portal is https://ncog.gov.in/modnoc/home.html.

The newly developed MoD web portal will allow applicants to submit their proposals online for seeking Defence Ministry Security Clearance for undertaking Power Projects/RSEE activities. The Ministry has earlier launched a similar portal for grant of approvals for aerial survey, the statement said.

