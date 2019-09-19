No economic crisis in India, govt taking steps to make it stronger: Javadekar

New M Series phones from Samsung
There is no financial crisis in India, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday, adding that the central government was taking all necessary steps to strengthen the economy.
“To make the economy stronger, the government has taken all measures and I want to say that the fundamentals of the country’s economy are strong. We are not in any crisis. Some reactions from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are there. But we are addressing all issues,” he told a press conference at his residence here.
Reacting to the Congress’s attack on the government for having the upcoming event ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston, USA, despite an economic slowdown, Javadekar said that the Congress would never get such an opportunity like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The stadium is already houseful for the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. Congress has never got this much popularity and will never get. I can only say that grapes are sour,” said Javadekar, who is the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Environment and Climate Change.
