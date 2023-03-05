State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government recently approved 25 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of ₹5,827 crore, which is expected to generate employment for over 25,000 people.

At the 115 th meeting recently, SLSWCA also recommended three large projects of investment value of approximately ₹28,000 crore giving employment opportunities for around 19,000 people, to the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA).

Also read Perception of West Bengal needs to turn to be a safe investment ecosystem: Minister Shashi Panja

Out of the multiple investment intents garnered during the MIO Conclave 2022, 16 projects were put up for approval at the meeting, said an official statement.

The State has witnessed massive investment intents spanning across sectors like infrastructure, food processing, tourism, IT infrastructure, IT and ESDM, pharmaceutical, plastic, chemical and petrochemical, steel, textile, apparel and technical textile and many more.

Sector-wise investments

As many as three projects in the plastic sector with a total investment of ₹392 crore was approved which is expected to jointly provide employment opportunities to 664 people of the state.

A total of eight projects received a nod in the steel segment, including three in the steel downstream segment and two projects in the steel, ferro alloys segment. It is estimated to provide employment opportunities to over 3,000 people of the State.

In the food processing segment, three projects got approval from SLSWCA.

While Dodla Dairy and one unit of Krupalu Kunja are set to establish their dairy products manufacturing units at Jagatsinghpur, Dhanpur, and Block-Korei respectively, another unit of Krupalu Kunja is set to put up a modern rice mill at Tajpur, Block-Korei area. In total, the segment witnessed an investment of ₹165 crore and is expected to generate 491 employment opportunities, it said.

In the IT & ESDM segment, the body approved two projects with a cumulative investment of ₹204 crore.