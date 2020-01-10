Passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24 per cent in December

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 1.24 per cent to 2,35,786 units in December, from 2,38,753 units in the year-ago period.

The domestic car sales were down 8.4 per cent to 1,42,126 units as against 1,55,159 units in December 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Motorcycle sales last month declined 12.01 per cent to 6,97,819 units as against 7,93,042 units a year earlier. The total two-wheeler sales in December declined 16.6 per cent to 10,50,038 units compared to 12,59,007 units in the year-ago month.

The sales of commercial vehicles were down 12.32 per cent to 66,622 units in December SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.08 per cent to 14,05,776 units from 16,17,398 units in December 2018, it added. In 2019, the passenger vehicle sales declined by 12.75 per cent to 29,62,052 units as compared with 33,94,790 units in 2018.

Vehicle sales across categories declined by 13.77 per cent in January-December 2019 to 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.