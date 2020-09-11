Pensions: Government relaxes timeline for submission of Life Certificate

The Centre has relaxed the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate for Central Government pensioner upto December 31.

Every Central Government pensioner had to submit a life certificate in the month of November for further continuation of their pension.

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly population to Coronavirus, this year all Central Government pensioners can submit Life Certificate from November 1 onward till December 31, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region, MOS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space said.

However, pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above can submit Life Certificate from October 1 to December 31, 2020, an official release said.

During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

The Centre has also asked Pension Disbursing Banks to explore video-based customer identification process as a consent based alternate method of establishing the customer’s identity for obtaining a life certificate from the pensioner, to the extent permitted by the RBI guidelines, the release added.