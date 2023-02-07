Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that all the budgets —including the latest one—of his government have been “pro-poor” and noted that no one is calling the latest edition “Chunavi budget” (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the Union Budget was presented on February 1, Modi highlighted that overall development and the interests of every section of society have driven the budget proposals for this year.

Voter outreach

Modi also had a poll mantra for BJP leaders to fight anti-incumbency in the 2024 general elections. He said that if the party lawmakers reach out to the voters, “there will be no anti-incumbency.”

“Party MPs should go to their constituencies and stay connected with the public,” advised PM Modi. He wanted the MPs to go to their constituencies and “talk to the people about what they have got from the Budget.”

The poor and marginalised were the focus of this year’s budget, he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier also stressed the importance of outreach to the voters. At the BJP National Executive last month, he asked party leaders to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections.

In his address at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Modi also spoke about the devastating earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria and noted that India is extending all possible assistance.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition MPs walked to the Well of the House and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the Adani row.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha observed silence in memory of those who lost their lives in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Lok Sabha started its discussion on the motion of thanks on the Presidential address. Most opposition parties on Tuesday decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings after three days of logjam in both Houses over the Adani-Hindenburg saga, according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The decision was taken at a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. This meeting was attended by leaders from 15 opposition parties.