PM Modi to speak at US climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Leaders Summit on Climate, a two-day virtual event being hosted by US President Joseph Biden, on Thursday.

Forty world leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities, it added.

Biden is likely to announce a net zero carbon emissions target for the US at the summit, being held in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow in November.

The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry last month met with Modi while visiting New Delhi, where the Prime Minister “noted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it is among the few countries on track to meet these commitments,” a PMO statement said.