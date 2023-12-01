Manufacturing sector continues to perform better as survey-based index, prepared by S&P Global Market Intelligence and released on Friday, rose to 56 in November as against 55.5 of October. While strong demand and better availability of input helped manufacturing to continue expanding, job situation also got a boost.

On Thursday, Statistics Ministry data showed manufacturing boosted the GDP growth during July-September quarter to 7.6 per cent. Expectation is that this trend will continue and first indication post GDP number release is survey-based index, better known as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). This index is based on responses from executives of 400 companies. Index above 50 means expansion and below 50 means contraction.

“India’s manufacturing industry maintained its robust performance in November, with output regaining growth momentum. Firms’ ability to secure new business, both domestically and from abroad, remained central to the success of the sector,” Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

One important observation was lower inflation in November. Participants in survey opined that although average purchasing costs rose again, the rate of inflation eased to the lowest in the current 40-month sequence of increases and was negligible by historical standards. Rising costs translated into increased selling prices, albeit one that was the weakest in seven months. Manufacturers that hiked their fees, which were fewer than 7 per cent of panellists, mentioned demand strength, greater labour costs and the usage of higher-quality inputs in production processes.

It may be noted that retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October was 4.9 per cent while producers’ inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) remained in negative zone at 0.52 per cent. November print for both inflations will be out on December 12 and 14 respectively. Economists differ on views whether present trend in both inflation numbers will continue or not. There is thinking that inflation will rise in coming months.

“Prices for raw materials and components still rose in November, but improved availability at suppliers amid subdued global demand for inputs led to a considerable retreat in cost pressures. Some concerns over prices increasing in the near-term were reflected in the data for business sentiment, but there was also a softer uptick in output charges amid a reduced inflationary environment.” De Lima said.

Good news is on the front of job creation. The survey report highlighted that manufacturing employment in India increased for the eighth successive month heading towards the end of the 2023 calendar year. “New work in the pipeline and a healthy demand environment spurred recruitment, anecdotal evidence showed. Growth ticked higher, but was moderate overall,” it said.

Further, it believed that the outlook remained favourable in November, with firms seeing opportunities in the form of demand strength, marketing initiatives and new clients making enquiries about a wide range of products. That said, “the overall level of positive sentiment slipped to a seven-month low amid rising inflation expectations, the report said.

