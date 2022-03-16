AP releases ₹708 crore towards fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹708 crore towards fee reimbursement for the October-December 2021 quarter for 10.82 lakh students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Speaking after releasing the funds in Amaravati on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had decided to disburse fee reimbursement on a quarterly basis.

“Education is the only solution to eradicate poverty. If a child in a village is educated, the entire village can benefit from it. Further, the government is ensuring to reduce college dropouts across the State,’‘ said Reddy.

Under the government’s flagship Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the total fee reimbursement would be directly transferred to the accounts of mothers of the students.

The government has, so far, provided ₹9,274 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jaganna Vasathi Deevena (lodging and boarding charges). This includes the fee reimbursement arrears of ₹1,778 crore kept by the previous government, ₹6,969 crore for Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and ₹2,305 crore for Jaganna Vasathi Deevena.

Positive impact

There was a significant increase in gross enrollment in schools by the Amma Vodi scheme, which provides ₹15,000 assistance to all the mothers who send their children to school, said the Chief Minister.

“We are also making significant changes to the higher education syllabus and taking steps towards job creation,” he added.

Apart from fee reimbursement, the State government is also providing lodging and boarding charges to the students under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. The scheme would provide ₹20,000 to all eligible students pursuing a degree, engineering and medicine, and ₹15,000 for polytechnic and ₹10,000 for ITI students in two installments every year, according to a release.