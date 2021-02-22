CBIC provides facilitation for exporters having IGST refund issues

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) on Monday announced initiative to address exporters’ woes on account of delay in getting IGST refund.

“CBIC has extended the time limit for sanction of pending IGST refunds in such cases where records have not been transmitted to ICEGATE due to GSTR1 and GSTR3B mismatch error,” the board said in a statement.

It claims that such a measure will address the problem of refund blockage by allowing refunds subject to undertakings/submission of CA certificates by the exporters and post refund audit scrutiny.

This facilitation would be applicable to all shipping bills filed up to March 31.

The CBIC has also extended the facility for resolving invoice mismatch errors through customs officer interface on permanent basis. Earlier this facility was provided for a limited period i.e., in respect of shipping bills filed up to December 31, 2019.

The exporter may avail the facility of correction of Invoice mismatch errors in respect of all past shipping bills, irrespective of its date of filing subject to payment of a nominal fee.

It is seen that a considerable number of exporters have been facing difficulties in getting their IGST refund sanctioned either due to lack of facility to amend GST 3B return or bona-fide clerical/human errors while filing the documents. Now, with the issuance of circular, CBIC expects all such pending IGST refund claims issue to be resolved.