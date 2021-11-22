CCPA sends notices to e-commerce players on defective pressure cookers

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent notices to e-commerce marketplaces for sale of “defective” pressure cookers through their platforms. The Authority has sent notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall for listing for sale pressures cookers that were found to be in violation of the mandatory norms.
Certain models of brands such as AmazonBasics, Quba, Pristine, Diamond Abode, Bestech and Ethical were found to be in violation of the norms.
In a statement, CCPA said it has taken suo-motu cognisance against e-commerce entities found to be selling pressure cookers in violation of the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order 2020. The order states that pressure cookers need to conform to Indian Standards and must bear the ISI mark under license from BIS effective August 1, 2020.
The Authority said that under Section 2(10) the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, “defect” means any fault, imperfection or shortcoming in the quality, quantity, potency, purity or standard required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force and the expression “defective” shall be construed accordingly.
“Thus, Pressure Cookers which do not conform to the compulsory standards are liable to held ‘defective’ under the Act,” it added in its statement.
The Authority also said that under the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules 2020, no e-commerce entity can adopt any unfair trade practice.
“CCPA has sought response from the e-commerce entities within 7 days from issuance of notice, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” it said. The Authority has also directed DG BIS to take immediate cognisance of the matter and to take necessary action.
This is part of the CCPA’s country-wide campaign to prevent the sale of spurious and counterfeit helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders.
