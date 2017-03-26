Centre declines details of GSTN

Citing national security, the Centre has declined to share details on security clearance given to the GSTN, a special-purpose vehicle set up to provide information-technology support for implementation of the GST.

The Home Ministry was asked to provide details of security clearance given to the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) through an RTI application. “Any information related to security purpose is exempted from disclosure as per provisions of Section 8 (1) (g) of the RTI Act, 2005. Hence, the information sought cannot be provided,” the Ministry said in reply to the RTI query.