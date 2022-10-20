In a move that will benefit workers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken steps to expedite the processing of EDLI claims.

It has asked field offices to ensure verification of all EDLI claims is completed in seven days and that families are not harassed.

EDLI or Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance is an insurance cover provided by the EPFO to its members in case of the death of a member during service. The minimum benefit payable is ₹2.5 lakh, and the maximum is ₹7 lakh.

The EPFO’s warning comes after several cases where field offices have not accepted EDLI claims for various reasons.

“...it is surprising that references and complaints have been received that even where an employee has died while in service, some offices are rejecting the claims saying that the contribution was not received during the previous few days and therefore the EDLI benefits are not payable on account of such Non-Contributory Period days,” the retirement fund manager has said in a recent circular to field offices.

It has stressed that all zonal and regional offices are advised to settle the claims strictly under scheme provisions.

“Due verification shall be done but it should be done within seven days and the family members should not be harassed,” the EPFO has stressed.

Further, in cases where the employer states that the member is on the muster rolls and the EO says otherwise, the reason why the employer version is not acceptable to us should be listed out and examined at the office, it has said.

“Zonal and regional offices are requested to ensure that the persons entitled to receive EDLI benefits are not deprived of their rightful claims,” the EPFO has underlined.

According to the EDLI Scheme, 1976, the assurance benefit is payable on the member’s death while in service. It also states that in cases where an employee member was on leave without wages or absent or any other reason and passed away during the period, the assurance benefit is admissible irrespective of the fact that no contribution was paid by the employer, provided he was on the muster of the rolls of the establishment on the day of death and satisfied the prescribed conditions.