Govt puts export curbs on 26 pharma ingredients, medicines

Many dreams grounded along with Boeing MAX 737
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The government on Tuesday put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, according to a government notification on Tuesday.
With this, export of these active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations requires licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry.
Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of these products.
“Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs ...is restricted with immediate effect and till further orders,” the DGFT said in the notification.
APIs are a raw material for pharmaceuticals.
The announcement assumes significance on account of concerns over further spread of deadly coronavirus. Although India is heavily import dependent for APIs from China, it exports a limited quantity of pharma ingredients.
India has exported APIs worth about $225 million last year.
The country’s API imports stood at around $3.5 billion per year. Out of this, about $2.5 billion is from China.
Restrictions on the imports are fundamental as there would be an increase in demand for these products in the country.
Paracetamol, vitamin B1, B6 and B12, the other APIs and formulations over which the export restrictions have been imposed include tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, progesterone, chloramphenicol, ornidazole, formulations made of chloramphenicol, formulations made of clindamycin salts, formulations made of neomycin, and formulations made of paracetamol.
India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital. The outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people globally.
Earlier in February, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) had asked the DGFT to issue orders restricting export of 12 APIs and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The APIs and formulations included common antibiotics and vitamins.
A high-level committee formed by the DoP under the chemicals and fertilisers ministry to monitor supply of raw materials for drugs from China had recommended restrictions on export of these items.
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Premium paying term is the total period (number of years or months) for which a policyholder has to pay ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...