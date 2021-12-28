Govt to distribute 10 million LED bulbs by March 2022

Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a subsidiary of state-run Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), said it had set a target of distributing 10 million LED bulbs under Project Crore of its Gram Ujala programme in 2 million households till March 31, 2022.

CESL has also achieved the milestone of distributing 50 lakhs LED bulbs under Project Crore of their Gram Ujala programme. The programme is being implemented in rural households in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, Power Ministry said on Tuesday.

The company provides high-quality 7-Watt, and 12-Watt LED bulbs with three years guarantee at the cost of Rs 10 per bulb in exchange for working incandescent bulbs. Every household can exchange a maximum of 5 bulbs. The distribution has resulted in energy savings of 71,99,68,373.28 units per year with cost savings of Rs 250 crores per year in the rural areas of the aforementioned states. The programme is active till March 2022.

The Gram Ujala programme ensures the holistic development of the rural ecosystem. Under the leadership of Power Minister R K Singh, CESL is constantly working to provide better illumination in the rural parts of five states. Working on the same financial model of carbon credits, we will be expanding this to rural parts of other states upon completion of Project Crore, CESL MD & CEO Mahua Acharya said.

CESL is supported by C-Quest Capital in the entire distribution journey under SHINE programme.

Applauding the partnership, C-Quest Capital Chief Executive Officer Ken Newcombe said that using carbon finance to achieve energy efficiency in rural India is effectively usescarbon markets. Doing this at scale is tremendous. The 50 lakh milestone is an important marker in this admirable program of the Centre, which we are proud to co-finance and facilitate.

CESL is also working towards enabling battery-powered electric mobility and its infrastructure and designing business models to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in India. By employing unique business models, Convergence utilises a blend of concessional and commercial capital, carbon finance and grants as appropriate to enable commercialization of these solutions at scale.

On National Energy Conservation Day 2021 earlier this month, CESL achieved distributing 10 lakh bulbs in a single day.