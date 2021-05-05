Govt to give 5 kg free foodgrain to 80-cr poor for next 2 months

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the allocation of five kg of free foodgrains to nearly 80 crore poor people in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for May and June at an estimated food subsidy of ₹25,332.92 crore.
The approved allocation of additional foodgrain of 5 kg per person per month would be available to all 79.88 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), an official statement said.
The State and Union Territory-wise allocation of wheat and rice will be decided by the Department of Food and Public Distribution based on the current allocation ratio under NFSA. Besides, the department may also decide on extending the lifting and distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations and arising out of adverse weather conditions like the monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints, it said. As a result, the total outgo in terms of foodgrains may be approximately 80 lakh tonnes.
The States and UTs have already started lifting foodgrains under the scheme and as much as 5.88 lakh tonnes have already been received by the States.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...