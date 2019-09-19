Govt to table bills on spurious seeds, pesticides in next Parliament session: Parshottam Rupala

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
The government may table bills that deal with spurious seeds and pesticides management in the coming session of Parliament, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, has said.
“We are pursuing the Bills — one on pesticides management and on seeds. I am hopeful that these would be finalised in the next session (of Parliament),” Rupala said, while addressing a conference organised by Assocham here on Thursday.
The government is seriously pursuing these issues as in the absence of proper policies and regulations, the country has to face the menace of spurious seeds and pesticides. In fact, India has a great potential to emerge as a major exporter of seeds, he said.
Referring to the new global opportunities in the food and agriculture sector, Rupala further said the demand for organic food is witnessing an exponential increase.
“In overseas restaurants, every table is not only segregated in terms of vegetarian or non-vegetarian, but also organic or non-organic. Moreover, a system of proper tagging is catching up, whereby it must be clearly mentioned as to where from, and which farm the food items have been sourced,” the Minister said.
Another focus area for the government is increasing the production of edible oilseeds, Rupala said.
‘Harness capacities’
PK Chakrabarty, Member of Agricultural Scientists’ Recruitment Board, who participated in the conference, said with 11 per cent of total global agriculture, India ranks second in the world agricultural production list.
Even India’s trade in agriculture sector fetches more revenue than services and manufacturing sector. India’s Agri-GDP increased at a remarkably higher growth rate of 350 per cent during the last 16 years, said Chakrabarty.
Jaidev Shroff, Chairman of Assocham’s Council on Agri-Inputs and Farming Practices, and CEO of UPL Global, said, “There is a need to increase awareness about technology adoption in efficient water management, and reducing food wastage across the value chain. India must also harness its production capacities to generate more export-oriented produce.”
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports