India begins anti-dumping probe into aluminium foil imports

The Directorate-General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has initiated an
anti-dumping investigation into aluminium foil imports from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
The investigation was initiated after complains from Hindalco Industries Ltd, Raviraj Foils Ltd and Jindal India Ltd alleged injury due to imports of aluminium foil of 80 micron and below. In their complaint, they also wanted to include imports from South Korea to India, but the DGTR said that imports from there are below the minimum threshold to initiate an investigation.
DGTR will investigate aluminium foil imports into India from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The injury investigation period will also cover imports of these products during April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019 from the subject countries. The DGTR will assess the quantum of injury to the domestic industry because of these imports. It will recommend an anti-dumping duty if it is convinced that there has been quantifiable injury to the domestic industry because of these imports. A final call to levy this duty will lie with the Ministry of Finance.
“The applicants have claimed that there is no known difference between the subject goods exported from the subject countries and that produced by the domestic industry. Subject goods produced by the domestic industry and imported from the subject countries are comparable in terms of essential product characteristics such as physical & chemical characteristics, manufacturing process & technology, functions and uses, product specifications, pricing, distribution & marketing and tariff classification of the goods,” a gazette notification said.
Relations between India and China are seeing turbulence after a recent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The skirmishes that led to a violent faceoff between soldiers of the two countries. The Indian government is now facing increased domestic pressures to curtail dependence on Chinese imports to meet local needs.
