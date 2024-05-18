The Finance Ministry has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty on all imports of Pentaerythritol from China, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

The anti-dumping duty will be valid for five years. The petition seeking anti-dumping probe on Pentaerythritol imports from these countries was filed by Kanoria Chemicals & Industries.

Pentaerythritol, an organic compound, is used in the surface coating industry. It is also used to manufacture alkyl resin, plasticizers, printing inks, synthetic rubber, plastic stabilizers, detonators, explosives, pharmaceuticals, and synthetic lubricants.

In the case of Pentaerythritol imports from China, the revenue department has imposed anti-dumping duty of $ 345.15 per tonne.

For Pentaerythritol imports from Saudi Arabia, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 300.15 per tonne.

In the case of Pentaerythritol imports from Taiwan, the revenue department has imposed anti dumping duty of $ 499.01 per tonne.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended in its final findings in February this year the imposition of a definitive anti-dumping duty on Pentaerythritol imports from China, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

In May last year, the DGTR initiated an anti-dumping probe on all imports of Pentaerythritol from China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Taiwan.