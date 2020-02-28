India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts to boost bilateral ties

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
India and Myanmar have decided to work together to launch India’s RuPay Card in that country at the earliest and explore the creation of a digital payment gateway, according to a joint statement issued during the Myanmar’s President U Win Myint to India.
The two countries also expressed interest in exploring a bilateral mechanism for settlement in local currency with the aim to boost cross border trade, according to the statement issued on Thursday evening.
Myint and First Lady Daw Cho Cho are paying a State visit to India from February 26-29. The President and his delegation are also visiting places of historical and cultural importance, including Bodh Gaya and Agra.
Prime Mnister Narendra Modi and Myanmar’s President Myint held talks at the Hyderabad House and 10 agreements were signed between the two countries. The focus of many agreements was on development projects under India’s assistance, particularly in the conflict-torn Rakhine state.
The two leaders said that for launching of the RuPay Card, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) needed to adhere to Myanmar laws and regulations. They observed that its launch would stimulate the economy of Myanmar and facilitate tourism and business from India.
On the proposed creation of an India-Myanmar digital payment gateway, the countries expressed hope that it would help expand options for cross border remittance between the two countries.
For exploring a bilateral mechanism for settlement in local currency with the aim to boost cross border trade, the two sides agreed to expeditiously convene the existing mechanism of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee meetings, the statement noted.
Both sides recognised the mutual benefit of greater integration in the energy sector between the two countries. “India and Myanmar agreed to cooperate in the field of petroleum products, for cooperation in refining, stockpiling, blending and retail through a Government-to-Government Memorandum of Understanding,” the statement said.
Both agreed to encourage and facilitate cooperation among oil and gas companies of India and Myanmar for development of petroleum products, including enhancing trade and investments in this area.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...