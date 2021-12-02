India’s imports from China increased 7.9% over six years, but trade deficit narrowed

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Imports from China over the last six years have increased 7.94 per cent, to $65.21 billion in 2020-21 from $60.41 billion in 2014-15, with imports static in 2020-21 over the previous year, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel has said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.
Many of the items imported from China meet the demand of fast expanding sectors like telecom and power in India. Still, the Minister stated that efforts are on to increase domestic production, explaining the necessity for such imports.
“Some of our imports from China like the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations provide the Indian pharma industry raw material for producing finished goods which are also exported out of India,” per the reply submitted to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The major import items from the country are telecom instruments, computer hardware and peripherals, fertilizers, electronic components/ instruments, project goods, organic chemicals, drug intermediates, consumer electronics and electrical machinery.
Exports from India to China over the last six years have increased at a higher rate of 77.17 per cent, although in value terms, it remains much lower than imports from the country. Exports rose to $ 21.19 billion in 2020-21 from $ 11.96 billion in 2014-15. Thus, India’s trade deficit declined to $44 billion in 2020-21 from $48.45 billion in 2014-15.
“India has made sustained efforts to achieve a more balanced trade with China, including bilateral engagements to address the non-tariff barriers on Indian exports to China,” the reply pointed out. The government has also launched schemes such as Production Linked Incentive Schemes to promote domestic manufacturing capacities in critical sectors such as key starting materials/drug intermediates and APIs in addition to electronic components and mobiles, white goods (ACs and LEDs), specialty steel and drones & drone components. “These schemes will promote domestic manufacturing capacities and attract investment and reduce dependency on imports from China,” the Minister added.
In the April-September 2021 period, India imported goods worth $42.33 billion from China and its exports to the country were valued at $12.26 billion resulting in a trade deficit of $30.07 billion.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...