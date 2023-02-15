In what could be some relief for corporates facing glitches with version 3 of MCA 21, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has decided to allow further 15 days time to file 45 company e-forms launched on January 23.

These forms can now be filed by the stakeholders within the added 15 days window without additional fee, MCA said in a recent circular.

Also, MCA has now permitted corporates to file the return of allotment (Form PAS-3) without payment of additional fees for a period of 15 days.

It maybe recalled that the due date for filing of Form PAS-03 fell between January 20 and February 6. The filing of this form was closed in version 2 on January 20 and launched in version 3 on January 23.

The latest MCA move to give an additional window of 15 days for filing the forms comes in the backdrop of practical difficulties being faced by stakeholders during the transition period from version 2 to version 3 on filing of forms required to be submitted under the Companies Act 2013.

The issues, concerns and technical glitches faced by stakeholders have come to the notice of Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who on Tuesday instructed the MCA to set up a special team to look into the public grievances as regards the MCA21 portal on priority.

It maybe recalled that MCA had on August 31 last year launched the first set of 9 company forms under MCA21 V3.0. The second set of 56 forms, including ten incorporation-related forms were launched on January 23 this year.