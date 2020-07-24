Consumer protection norms for e-commerce companies notified

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
The Centre on Friday notified Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules as part of the broader Consumer Protection Act 2019. The new rules make e-commerce companies, whether Indian or foreign, accountable for unfair trade practices and will require them to have a robust grievance redressal mechanism and ensure grievances are resolved within one month of receipt of complaint.
E-commerce players will need to appoint a nodal executive or a senior designated functionary to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act or the rules made thereunder. All e-commerce firms, including offshore e-commerce entities, will need to ensure they incorporate either an Indian subsidiary or register themselves as a foreign company under the Companies Act, 2013.
"Every e-commerce entity shall establish an adequate grievance redressal mechanism having regard to the number of grievances ordinarily received by such entity from India, and shall appoint a grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal, and shall display the name, contact details, and designation of such officer on its platform," the notification stated.
The company will need to ensure they acknowledge the receipt of any consumer complaint within 48 hours and redress the complaint within one month from the date of receipt of the complaint.
"Where an e-commerce entity offers imported goods or services for sale, it shall mention the name and details of the importer from whom it has purchased such goods or services, or who may be a seller on its platform," the notification stated.
In addition, e-commerce companies cannot impose cancellation charges if consumers cancel the order after confirming purchase, unless similar charges are also borne by the e-commerce entity.
E-commerce companies cannot "manipulate the price" of the goods or services offered on its platform to gain unreasonable profit or discriminate between consumers or make any arbitrary classification of consumers affecting their rights under the Act, the notification added.
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...