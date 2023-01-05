Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing his remarks at the all-India water ministers' meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047' which brings together key policy makers to discuss "ways to harness water resources for sustainable development".

Water Vision@2047

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a national level conference on water on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047' in Bhopal from January 5-6.

PM Modi said he will be sharing his thoughts at the conference on Thursday.

“At around 9:45 am tomorrow, 5th January, I will be sharing my remarks at all-India water ministers meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047.' This forum brings together key policy makers to discuss ways to harness water resources for sustainable development and human progress,” he said in a tweet.

The primary objective of the two-day 'All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water' is to gather inputs for the India@2047 and '5P' vision from the different stakeholders of the states and also to improve engagement and partnership with the states and to share the initiatives and schemes of the government, the ministry said in a statement.

While addressing the challenges of water security as part of the India@2047 plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier proclaimed the '5P' mantra for sustainability, it said.

The '5P' stands for political will, public financing, partnerships, public participation and persuasion.

With an objective to enhance the insights of this conference, there will be one plenary session which will set the agenda of the conference with focus on Water Vision@2047.

The conference will have five thematic sessions viz water security in water deficit; water surplus and hilly regions; water use efficiency including reuse of waste water/ grey water; water governance; climate change resilient water infrastructure; and water quality.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the conference. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis will chair one of the important thematic sessions on water governance during the conference, the statement said.